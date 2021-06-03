3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why a regional mayor is calling for an extra Victorian public holiday this year

5 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Why a regional mayor is calling for an extra Victorian public holiday this year

Some regional councils and tourism boards are calling for the Queen’s Birthday public holiday to be shifted.

They’re concerned regional Victoria will miss out on a cash boost, with Melburnians unable to travel to regional areas.

Mayor of Indigo Shire, Jenny O’Connor, says it’s probably too late to move the Queen’s Birthday holiday, but she thinks Victorians should get another long weekend later in the year.

“We should actually have another weekend when we’ve had a good vaccination rollout, and people can safely move around,” she told Ross and Russel.

“I’m talking about much later on in the year, maybe in the spring.

“The reality is, unless people can travel from Melbourne up to our areas, even though we have a long weekend, as you say, our tourism numbers are very, very down which means economically it’s going to hurt us.”

Press PLAY below to hear more on the push for another long weekend

 

 

 

 

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332