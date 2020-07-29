3AW
Why a social media guru is a ‘little cynical’ about latest ‘challenge’

2 mins ago
Tom Elliott

A social media guru admits she’s “a little bit cynical” about the latest social media challenge to go viral.

It’s seen women from all walks of life post black and white pictures of themselves under the hashtag #ChallengeAccepted.

And there’s a lot of conjecture about it’s true origin.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m all about women supporting women, and I think we need to, but I’m a little bit cynical about this one, as well,” Meg Coffey, from State of Social, told Tom Elliott.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Tom Elliott
News
