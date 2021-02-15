Why Alice has to serve 28 days of hotel quarantine

A woman who has to serve 28 days of hotel quarantine after being caught-up in the Holiday Inn drama has shared her experience with Neil Mitchell.

Alice has been moved to the Pullman hotel from the Holiday Inn after it was closed for cleaning.

“It’s a long haul,” she said.

She said she was not asked whether she had any medical devices with her and that the air conditioning was “pretty standard” for a hotel.

She said every worker she saw was in PPE the whole time.

“Obviously I’m not interacting with them, but you can see them when you occasionally open the door to collect food,” she said.

Alice said she was asked to wear a mask when opening the door to collect food.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW