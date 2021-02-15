3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why Alice has to serve 28 days of hotel quarantine

7 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Why Alice has to serve 28 days of hotel quarantine

A woman who has to serve 28 days of hotel quarantine after being caught-up in the Holiday Inn drama has shared her experience with Neil Mitchell.

Alice has been moved to the Pullman hotel from the Holiday Inn after it was closed for cleaning.

“It’s a long haul,” she said.

She said she was not asked whether she had any medical devices with her and that the air conditioning was “pretty standard” for a hotel.

She said every worker she saw was in PPE the whole time.

“Obviously I’m not interacting with them, but you can see them when you occasionally open the door to collect food,” she said.

Alice said she was asked to wear a mask when opening the door to collect food.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332