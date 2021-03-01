3AW
Why an ‘added level of scrutiny’ is needed into historical rape allegations

9 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Why an ‘added level of scrutiny’ is needed into historical rape allegations

The Director of the Centre for Public Integrity says an independent investigation is needed into the historical rape alleged to have been committed by a current member of federal cabinet.

Barrister Geoffrey Watson told Tom Elliott an added level of scrutiny was required for a member of cabinet.

“They should be prepared to undergo closer scrutiny than the average member of the public,” he said.

The Prime Minister says he’s spoken to the minister in question and that they vigorously deny the allegation.

“Tom, we can’t leave these things to chance when you’re talking about people sitting at the Cabinet table,” Mr Watson said on 3AW Drive.

Picture by Getty iStock

