Epidemiologist says the COVID-19 situation in Victoria is ‘looking good’

An epidemiologist says Victoria was right to go into a snap five-day lockdown and things are looking promising for the state.

Epidemiologist from the Burnet Institute, Professor Michael Toole, says there’s evidence that short-term lockdowns work.

“It was shown in Brisbane and Perth that this approach does work,” he told Ross and Russel.

While the Coburg function which led to three people testing positive is cause for concern, Professor Toole says the situation is “looking good”.

“Those two people at the Coburg site were infected about a week ago, or were exposed a week ago. We haven’t had any other cases outside of close contacts, so that’s looking good.

“It looks like there hasn’t been extensive spread here.”

