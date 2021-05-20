3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why a demographer thinks many Australians may be about to get a pay rise

6 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Why a demographer thinks many Australians may be about to get a pay rise

Australians in many industries may be about to get a pay rise, according to a demographer.

Co-founder and director of The Demographics Group, Simon Kuestenmacher, says Australia is entering a labour-poaching phase, with borders closed and a shortage of workers in some industries

He says that means many Australians are in high-demand, and could soon receive a pay rise.

“We already have the skill shortages in the hospitality and tourism sectors, and other sectors and more locations will actually follow,” he told Ross and Russel.

“For all the industries and types of jobs that are actually experiencing shortages, the obvious way to attract talent if you can’t import them from overseas is to amp up prices a little bit.”

Mr Kuestenmacher says Australia has got used to the ‘Uber Eats model’ of job creation, where employers advertise for skilled workers and migrant workers arrive almost immediately.

“Australia needs to learn how to cook all these jobs by ourselves,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear more on why many Australians may soon get a pay rise

 

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332