Why a demographer thinks many Australians may be about to get a pay rise

Australians in many industries may be about to get a pay rise, according to a demographer.

Co-founder and director of The Demographics Group, Simon Kuestenmacher, says Australia is entering a labour-poaching phase, with borders closed and a shortage of workers in some industries

He says that means many Australians are in high-demand, and could soon receive a pay rise.

“We already have the skill shortages in the hospitality and tourism sectors, and other sectors and more locations will actually follow,” he told Ross and Russel.

“For all the industries and types of jobs that are actually experiencing shortages, the obvious way to attract talent if you can’t import them from overseas is to amp up prices a little bit.”

Mr Kuestenmacher says Australia has got used to the ‘Uber Eats model’ of job creation, where employers advertise for skilled workers and migrant workers arrive almost immediately.

“Australia needs to learn how to cook all these jobs by ourselves,” he said.

