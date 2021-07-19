Why an increasing number of Australians are digging up their dead pets

Families moving house, messy divorces and those concerned about future property developments has lead to a spike in people getting pets they’ve buried in the backyard dug up.

Ashton Grave, who specialises in pet burials and exhumations at Strathmore Heights, told Tom Elliott it was a very “rewarding” job.

“I’d say 99.9 per cent of cases the ultimate result is to get the remains cremated by another party, rather than moved,” he said on 3AW Drive.

Press PLAY below to hear more about it

Picture by Getty iStock