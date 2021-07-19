3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why an increasing number of Australians are digging up their dead pets

6 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Why an increasing number of Australians are digging up their dead pets

Families moving house, messy divorces and those concerned about future property developments has lead to a spike in people getting pets they’ve buried in the backyard dug up.

Ashton Grave, who specialises in pet burials and exhumations at Strathmore Heights, told Tom Elliott it was a very “rewarding” job.

“I’d say 99.9 per cent of cases the ultimate result is to get the remains cremated by another party, rather than moved,” he said on 3AW Drive.

Press PLAY below to hear more about it

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332