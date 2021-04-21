3AW
Why Andrew Denton keeps campaigning for euthanasia laws

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Why Andrew Denton keeps campaigning for euthanasia laws

Voluntary Assisting Dying has been legal in Victoria since 2019.

But it is still not legal yet in other states.

Advocate of the movement and podcast producer of Better Off Dead Andrew Denton has released the second season to help support the campaign.

Mr Denton told 3AW mornings it will be difficult to walk away entirely from advocating for it.

“Once there are laws similar to Victoria’s around Australia that will be a significant goal reached,” he said.

“The whole issue is complex and extends over Voluntary Assisting Dying laws.

“When my dad died is what set me on this path.”

Mr Denton said the conversations of ‘end of life’ is tough.

“Those conversations are both very privileged, very intimate but there’s also a weight to them, I will never forget,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Press PLAY to hear more on 3AW

Image: Will Russell/Gety Images 

 

News
