Why another Melbourne council is moving to fortnightly waste collection

Glen Eira Council will move to a fortnightly general waste collection in an effort to save rubbish from landfill.

The local mayor, Councillor Margaret Esakoff, told Tom Elliott a recent trial of 1000 residents had been a success.

“While there was a bit of pushback in the early stages, by the end of the trial we’d reduced landfill rubbish by 29 per cent,” she said.

“That’s a really exceptional result.

“People got used to it.”

