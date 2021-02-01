3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why the price of apples has skyrocketed

1 hour ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Why the price of apples has skyrocketed

The price of apples has skyrocketed in Australia.

3AW Mornings producer Michael Hilder paid $1.87 for one pink lady apple this morning — more than a Mars bar, a packet of Smarties, or a KitKat.

Goulburn Valley fruit grower, Peter Hall, who runs Hall’s Orchards, says a combination of factors explain the price hike.

“I think it would be for fruit from last season, and the national crop was down for a variety of reasons, and supply and demand has perhaps pushed prices up, probably to levels that, as farmers, we would like them to be at,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“There was a bushfire in Batlow, some apples are grown around there.

“There was drought up in Stanthorpe. They were trucking in water in tankers.

“There was general national crop shortfall through seasonal variations. That happens from time to time.”

Mr Hall said Australians have got used to “very low-priced fruit” and cautioned picker shortages may mean prices stay high in future.

“If we don’t pick them in a certain timeframe they won’t be suitable for retailing and that crop will be lost,” he said.

“It’s a real problem.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332