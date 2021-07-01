3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Why Australia has introduced a..

Why Australia has introduced a permanent gun amnesty

4 hours ago
3aw drive
Article image for Why Australia has introduced a permanent gun amnesty

The Australian government has implemented a permanent gun amnesty.

It means anybody with an unregistered or illegal firearm can hand it in without penalty.

Conservative estimates suggest there are at least 250,000 guns in Australia that aren’t registered.

The Howard government famously implemented an amnesty as part of a government buyback plan in response to the Port Arthur massacre.

Jason Wood, the assistant minister for Customs, Community Safety and Multicultural Affairs, told 3AW the aim was getting guns off the streets and improving community safety.

Press PLAY below to hear more about the scheme!

Picture by Getty iStock

3aw drive
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332