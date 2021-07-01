Why Australia has introduced a permanent gun amnesty

The Australian government has implemented a permanent gun amnesty.

It means anybody with an unregistered or illegal firearm can hand it in without penalty.

Conservative estimates suggest there are at least 250,000 guns in Australia that aren’t registered.

The Howard government famously implemented an amnesty as part of a government buyback plan in response to the Port Arthur massacre.

Jason Wood, the assistant minister for Customs, Community Safety and Multicultural Affairs, told 3AW the aim was getting guns off the streets and improving community safety.

Picture by Getty iStock