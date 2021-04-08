Why Australia is at risk of being left behind when it comes to electric cars

Those in the electric car industry say Australia risks being left behind if the government doesn’t show a stronger commitment to zero-emission vehicles.

It comes on the back of a survey of more than 200 Victorians which called for a ban on the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030.

Electric Car Industry Council CEO Beyhad Jafari predicts 25 per cent of all new cars sold within 10 years will be electric.

But he says that’s not good enough.

“Where we are going with no intervention by the government is going to be too slow,” he said.

“We are going to see the rest of the world be closer to 100 per cent.

“Countries like the UK will be 100 per cent because the government has mandated it.”

Picture by Getty iStock