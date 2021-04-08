3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why Australia is at risk of being left behind when it comes to electric cars

6 hours ago
3aw mornings
Article image for Why Australia is at risk of being left behind when it comes to electric cars

Those in the electric car industry say Australia risks being left behind if the government doesn’t show a stronger commitment to zero-emission vehicles.

It comes on the back of a survey of more than 200 Victorians which called for a ban on the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030.

Electric Car Industry Council CEO Beyhad Jafari predicts 25 per cent of all new cars sold within 10 years will be electric.

But he says that’s not good enough.

“Where we are going with no intervention by the government is going to be too slow,” he said.

“We are going to see the rest of the world be closer to 100 per cent.

“Countries like the UK will be 100 per cent because the government has mandated it.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

3aw mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332