Why Australia is ramping up tourism advertising amid coronavirus woes

Australia is marketing itself as a coronavirus safe-haven for tourists.

Tourism Australia is set to ramp up advertising in the UK and the US.

Federal Minister for Tourism Simon Birmingham told 3AW Breakfast the coronavirus outbreak, combined with the recent bushfires, is expected to deliver a billion-dollar hit to the sector.

“(But) we can’t give up on the markets where people are still making travel decisions,” he insisted.

“I’m not saying there won’t be a downturn … but we need to make sure we’re there for people who want to travel.

“Their money is as good as anyone else’s and is important to keeping business operators afloat.

“We can’t be absent. People who are stressed and worried will look for somewhere to escape.”

