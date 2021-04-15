Why Australia needs to follow suit on the export of live animals

New Zealand has announced it will phase out the export of live animals, prompting calls for Australia to do the same.

Senior Policy Officer at RSPCA Australia, Dr Jed Goodfellow, told Tom Elliott it is long overdue.

“We see time after time disasters in this trade and even when things do go to plan, animals still suffer on these vessels,” he said.

“Instead of sending live animals over, let’s process those animals here in Australia, in Australian conditions in Australian facilities.

“That product will contribute a lot more to the Australian economy, you have value adding through the supply change.

“It is a win-win scenario and that’s where Australia should be going.”

Press PLAY for more.