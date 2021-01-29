Why Australia needs to ‘speed up’ its investment in electric cars

The CEO of Energy Networks Australia says the nation needs to invest in its energy grid urgently if it wants to handle the uptake in electric vehicles.

It comes on the back of news General Motors will completely stop selling gasoline and diesel powered cars by 2035.

Andrew Dillon, CEO of Energy Networks Australia, was asked by Tom Elliott whether Australia could handle that.

“Oh there’s no doubt if everybody started driving an electric car tomorrow we’d have all sorts of electricity challenges but that’s not going to happen,” he said.

“What we are going to see is a transition.”

