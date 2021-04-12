Why Australia shouldn’t ‘rush’ into 100 per cent renewable energy

Australia shouldn’t “rush” into 100 per cent renewable energy, according to the Grattan Institute.

But a reliable and affordable power system with low emissions is “doable” in future.

Tony Wood, Energy and Climate Change Program Director at the Grattan Institute, said Australia needed to make the transition in a “proper” fashion.

“Otherwise we could end up with real challenges,” he said on 3AW Drive.

“We want low emissions, reliability and affordability.

“Getting all those three can be a challenge, but it’s doable.”

Picture by Getty iStock