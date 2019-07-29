Why Australian kids (adults) are staying longer and longer at home

The Director of the Australian Institute of Family Studies says there’s four main factors as to why children are spending longer and longer home.

Some don’t even move out until they’re in their 30s.

Anne Hollonds told Tom Elliott it was hard to compare with previous generations due to several factors.

They’re studying longer than previous generations.

It’s a lot harder to break into the housing market than in previous generations.

Marrying later than previous generations.

Less stable employment than previous generations.

“It makes it all the harder to find a place to live on your own,” Ms Hollonds said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive