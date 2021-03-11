3AW
Why Australian kids aren’t as smart as they were two decades ago

5 hours ago
3aw drive
The average Australian 15-year-old is academically at least a year behind a teen of the same age two decades ago, according to the federal education minister.

And it’s going to take at least a decade to address the issue.

Despite increases in funding over time, Alan Tudge said Australia’s education levels had alarmingly gone backwards.

He spoke with Heidi Murphy on Thursday about the government’s plan to address it.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

