Why Australian universities face ‘big problems’ if borders remain closed

31 mins ago
Tom Elliott

Australia’s universities face “really big problems” if the international border remains closed until the end of next year.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg conceded as much this week.

Peter Hurley, Fellow at Victoria University’s Mitchell Institute for Education and Health Policy, told 3AW Drive that 40 per cent of student revenue was international students in 2018.

“And that number probably grew in 2019,” he said.

“It means there is a really big problem that universities are facing.”

