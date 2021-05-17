3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Why Australians are being asked..

Why Australians are being asked to leave their porch light on tonight

4 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Light globe in lantern on front porch

Australians are tonight being asked to turn their porch lights on and post photos of them online in honour of organ and tissue donors.

Organiser of Donor Heroes’ Night, Graham Harrison, says while organ and tissue donation rates are rising, they could still be much higher.

When his 10-year-old son died and donated his organs in 1993, he was one of just 186 donors. Last year, there were about 450 donors.

But about four million Australians are registered as donors.

“When tragedy happens the person has to be in the right place at the right time, and they have to be of the right state for their organs and tissues to be able to be donated and then there has to be a suitable match,” Mr Harrison said.

Last year 50,000 people participated in Donor Heroes’ Night, and Donor Families Australia is aiming to get half a million people on board this year.

If you take part tonight, go to the Donor Families Australia Facebook page to share a photo of your porch light, and a thank you message to donors.

Press PLAY below to hear more about organ donation

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332