Why Australians are being asked to leave their porch light on tonight

Australians are tonight being asked to turn their porch lights on and post photos of them online in honour of organ and tissue donors.

Organiser of Donor Heroes’ Night, Graham Harrison, says while organ and tissue donation rates are rising, they could still be much higher.

When his 10-year-old son died and donated his organs in 1993, he was one of just 186 donors. Last year, there were about 450 donors.

But about four million Australians are registered as donors.

“When tragedy happens the person has to be in the right place at the right time, and they have to be of the right state for their organs and tissues to be able to be donated and then there has to be a suitable match,” Mr Harrison said.

Last year 50,000 people participated in Donor Heroes’ Night, and Donor Families Australia is aiming to get half a million people on board this year.

If you take part tonight, go to the Donor Families Australia Facebook page to share a photo of your porch light, and a thank you message to donors.

