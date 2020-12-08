3AW
Why Australians are ‘saying no’ to a post-coronavirus population boom

5 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Why Australians are ‘saying no’ to a post-coronavirus population boom

There are calls for Australia to use the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to “reset” its stance on population.

One survey claims as many as 70 per cent of Australians don’t want immigration rates to return to pre-coronavirus levels.

Sandra Kanck, National President of Sustainable Population Australia, told Tom Elliott there was one key factor as to why.

“I think people are no longer accepting the argument that it is good for the economy,” she said.

“They’re seeing their lifestyle deteriorating as a consequence of the increasing population.

“That is why they are saying no.”

