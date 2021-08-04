Why Australia’s new boxing star thought about wearing a dress to the opening ceremony

The mother of Australian boxer Harry Garside has told Neil Mitchell her son considered wearing a dress to the Olympic opening ceremony.

Garside, 24, is guaranteed to become Australia’s first Olympic boxing medallist in 33 years.

And he still could become the country’s first ever gold medallist in the sport.

“I don’t think that’s really sunk in for him,” his mother, Kate, told 3AW.

Garside, who used ballet dancing to improve his footwork and showed off painted fingernails in his latest bout, also considered wearing a dress to the opening ceremony but was concerned about the reaction.

“All he is trying to do is challenge stereotypes,” his mother said.

“Him wearing nails, he hopes to encourage some young person out there to express themselves and tells people that they can do what they want, and they don’t have to be pigeon-holed into a particular gender, or anything else.”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil speak with Harry’s mother

(Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)