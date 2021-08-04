3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why Australia’s new boxing star thought about wearing a dress to the opening ceremony

41 mins ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Why Australia’s new boxing star thought about wearing a dress to the opening ceremony

The mother of Australian boxer Harry Garside has told Neil Mitchell her son considered wearing a dress to the Olympic opening ceremony.

Garside, 24, is guaranteed to become Australia’s first Olympic boxing medallist in 33 years.

And he still could become the country’s first ever gold medallist in the sport.

“I don’t think that’s really sunk in for him,” his mother, Kate, told 3AW.

Garside, who used ballet dancing to improve his footwork and showed off painted fingernails in his latest bout, also considered wearing a dress to the opening ceremony but was concerned about the reaction.

“All he is trying to do is challenge stereotypes,” his mother said.

“Him wearing nails, he hopes to encourage some young person out there to express themselves and tells people that they can do what they want, and they don’t have to be pigeon-holed into a particular gender, or anything else.”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil speak with Harry’s mother

(Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332