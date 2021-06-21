Why Barnaby Joyce’s triumph poses a ‘problem’ for Scott Morrison

Barnaby Joyce yesterday ousted Michael McCormack to regain the leadership of the National Party and become the Deputy Prime Minister.

Neil Mitchell says Mr Joyce’s triumph poses a “problem” for Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“As Deputy Prime Minister, Barnaby Joyce will resist a policy of zero emissions by 2050 unless he gets some pretty solid guarantees on jobs, but the Prime Minister is carefully trying to move towards the zero 2050 policy,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“There will be a split over that, and Barnaby Joyce isn’t a man to handle division quietly.”

Nine News political editor Chris Uhlmann agrees.

“He certainly poses some dangers to the Prime Minister because one of the things he’s come on board saying he’s going to do is he’s going to have a bit of product differentiation,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“The complaint against Michael McCormack was that he was walked over by the Prime Minister.

“The National Party weren’t getting what they wanted, weren’t getting enough love from the government, so Barnaby Joyce will be seeking more and he will certainly come after the Prime Minister as he tries this crab walk towards promising net zero emissions by 2050.

“It poses some pretty significant political problems for Scott Morrison.”

Image: Sam Mooy / Getty