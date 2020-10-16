Why Billy Slater think Melbourne Storm can ‘go one better’ this year

Melbourne Storm will take on the Canberra Raiders in the NRL preliminary final tonight, seeking redemption after a disappoint preliminary final loss last year.

Billy Slater, former Melbourne Storm and Maroons legend, supported his old team’s finals campaign.

“This year, there is a group of players that were involved in last year’s disappointment of the preliminary final to the Roosters,” he told Ross and Russel.

“They have a lot more experience now and have that hunger to go one better.”

The legend also praised his former clubs culture for their consistency and said it all starts from the top.

“Cameron Smith is leading the way through his actions,” he said.

“He is one of the hardest workers I have ever come across and it’s infectious throughout the group.

“Anyone that turns up to the Melbourne Storm only knows one way and that’s to work extremely hard.

“It’s all about timing now and if they can play their best footy at the right time.”

Press PLAY for more.



Image: Michael Dodge / Getty