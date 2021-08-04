3AW
  • Why boardroom diversity matters to..

Why boardroom diversity matters to ASX 300 shareholders

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott
A new survey has found it will take another 18 years before ASX 300 boardrooms reflect Australia’s cultural diversity.

The survey was conducted by the Governance Institute of Australia and executive search firm Watermark Search International.

Tom Elliott asked David Evans, a managing partner at Watermark, whether it was an issue shareholders were concerned about.

“In a word? Yes,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear him explain how he knows that

Picture by Getty iStock

