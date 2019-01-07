Why Bohemian Rhapsody isn’t the best film of the year (and what will win the Oscar)

The movie awards season hit top gear yesterday when the Golden Globes, the entree to the Oscars, were awarded in Beverly Hills.

And the award for Best Film has prompted some scathing reaction.

Bohemian Rhapsody, a biopic focusing on Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury, took out the award, ahead of another hotly-tipped musical film, A Star Is Born.

But in an editorial that made Kate Stevenson’s heart sing this morning — “Oh Karl, I lived for your column this morning” — The Age‘s national film editor, Karl Quinn says neither movies are particularly impressive films, and he doesn’t expect either to win the Oscar.

He’s particularly harsh on the award going to Bohemian Rhapsody.

“I don’t think it goes close to being the best film for the year,” Quinn told Kate and Quarters this morning.

“I just think it’s a bit plodding, I didn’t buy into the drama in anyway.”

Quinn said the gong probably highlights the industry’s renewed push to “recognise what people are liking”.

He expects Roma to win the Best Picture at the Oscars, but his top film of the year was The Favourite.

“It’s a riot. It’s a bold film, it’s really imaginative. Funny,” he said.

