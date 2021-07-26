Why Bourke Street Mall is looking a little worse for wear

Melbourne’s premier shopping strip is looking a little worse for wear.

A trio of factors have culminated in Bourke Street Mall losing its shine.

Before the pandemic, changing shopping habits were already putting strain on bricks and mortar retail.

Since COVID-19 hit, foot traffic in the CBD has plummeted.

Alongside that, there are two major redevelopments underway in Bourke Street Mall, which aren’t expected to be completed for years.

Shop vacancy rates in the mall have jumped to 21 per cent, while foot traffic has fallen 28 per cent in the past 12 months.

But lord mayor Sally Capp says she’s confident the busy shopping hub will bounce back.

“Pre-COVID between 60,000 and 80,000 people used to travel through there every day and that’s what we will aim to get back to,” she told Ross and Russel.

“We’re really pleased with the investment that’s pouring into Bourke Street Mall and we just need to see pedestrians pour back into Bourke Street Mall as well.”

Press PLAY below to hear more from the lord mayor on the future of Bourke Street Mall