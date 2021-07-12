3AW
Why Brits are being told not to mow their lawns

4 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Mowing grass

Brits are being encouraged to do their bit for the environment and mow their lawns less frequently.

Allowing lawns to grow long and wild makes them more friendly for bees and other pollinating insects.

Meanwhile, the Royal Horticultural Society is urging Brits not to have lawns at all.

“Their case is that lawns are, in fact, bad for the environment,” 3AW’s UK correspondent Malcolm Stuart told Ross and Russel.

“What we should be doing, according to the horticultural experts is to turn our lawns into long grass meadows for the wildflowers.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about why Brits are being asked to let their lawns grow wild

Ross and Russel
News
