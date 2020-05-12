Why business expects to resume trading from June 9

Victorian business leaders are expecting to be given the green light to resume trading in early June.

“We know now when school is going back, which gives business the real possibility now of heading back from June 9,” Paul Guerra, CEO Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told 3AW Mornings.

Neil Mitchell asked Mr Guerra why he “assumed” that would be the date.

“It’s pretty difficult to be schooling kids at home and running businesses, as well,” he responded.

“We’re really happy that’s now in place.

“We’re asking businesses to get ready.

“This is a really strong signal from the Victorian government that we can get going sooner rather than later.”

Neil Mitchell went on to explore what the dates and recent announcements meant for cafes and restaurants, as well as tourism.

He also spoke with Felicia Mariani, CEO of the Victoria Tourism Industry Council.

Click PLAY below to hear it all on 3AW Mornings

PIC: Getty Images