Why Canadians have been warned not to let moose lick their cars

Visitors to a national park in Canada’s Alberta province have been issued an official message — ‘Do not let moose lick your car’.

The warning comes as park rangers seek to keep cars and wildlife apart, for the safety of both sides.

Spokesperson from Jasper National Park, Steve Young, said salt is a favourite treat of moose.

Less road salt is used in national parks than is used elsewhere, but it’s still necessary for safety reasons.

“Road salt is something we have to use in Canada on a regular basis to improve traction on the roadways … especially in the wintertime,” Mr Young said.

“We use it less in national parks, for obvious reasons … but we also want to make our visitors safe.

“The moose likes its salt and the moose will find salt wherever it can get it.

“We just want to make sure that the moose are safe, the people are safe, and so we encourage people to hit the gas pedal as an option when a moose is approaching your vehicle.”

