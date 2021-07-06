Why canning the Formula 1 Grand Prix again is ‘disastrous’ news for Melbourne

A frustrated sports marketing guru says the expected cancellation of the Formula 1 Grand Prix for a second year is “disastrous” news for Melbourne.

Con Stavros says it sends a shocking message to the rest of the world.

Victoria’s Minister for Sport and Major Events Martin Pakula and Grand Prix CEO Andrew Westacott will hold a media conference at 3pm where it’s expected they’ll announce the event won’t be going ahead in November.

“I think it’s disastrous,” Mr Stavros told 3AW Mornings.

It’s understood Australia’s strict quarantine requirements have proven to be a major sticking point.

Mr Stavros said he had news for anybody thinking tennis players would quarantine for next summer’s Australian Open.

“There’s no way they are going to do two weeks of quarantine again,” he said.

“Sport has moved on, the world has moved on and unfortunately Australia seems to be going backwards.

“You can hear the frustration in my voice that we’re not willing to take positive steps forward.

“We just seem to be cowering in this fortress Australia at the moment.”

He said there was one key question he wanted Martin Pakula to answer this afternoon.

“Are we still going to pay the licence fee for holding the race? It doesn’t come for free,” he said.

“There is a fee – I don’t know the exact amount – but it’ll be in the tens of millions of dollars and I suspect Formula 1 will still put their hand out and ask for what they rightly deserve.”

