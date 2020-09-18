Why Cathy Freeman is our ‘greatest ever athlete’

Cathy Freeman is Australia’s greatest ever athlete, according to 3AW Breakfast sports guru Jon Anderson.

Ando said most Australians didn’t understand just how incredible her feats on the running track were.

From 1996 to 2000, Freeman ran in 42 races.

She won 41 of them.

“And the one she lost? She was injured,” the veteran Herald Sun sports journo explained.

“Nobody does that.

“Michael Johnson might have, I’d have to ask Bruce McAvaney.

“It’s largely escaped the attention of most of Australia because they don’t follow athletics.

“They don’t know how brilliant she was.”

Photo by Getty Images – Nick Wilson (AllSport)