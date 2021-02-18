Why Charlie Dixon prefers a serious break from the club in the off-season

Port Adelaide forward Charlie Dixon says he was able to enjoy more time with his family in November and December after the season was pushed back due to the pandemic

The 30-year-old said he “much preferred” the individual responsibility that was put on them to do their off season work in their own time rather than at the club.

“Gives you a bit more time to do what I want to do, and spend more time with family,” he told Sam and Gerard on Sportsday.

“If you don’t do the work you’re going to be found out pretty quick, and you won’t have that freedom,

“You would have lost a lot of trust throughout the group and the coaches.”

