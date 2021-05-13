Why Chris Miller was left ‘disgusted’ by several drivers on the Ring Road

A “disgusted” Chris Miller from the Department of Transport has slammed several drivers for not slowing down at the scene of an accident and nearly killing a member of the incident response team.

Brad was cleaning up debris on the Ring Road on Thursday morning.

Chris Miller said several drivers simply ignored signs and warnings to slow down.

“He was nearly run over three or four times,” he said.

“Please, have some respect.

“I’m really disgusted with this, Neil.

“It makes me so angry.”

