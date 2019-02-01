Why Clementine Ford has lost her audience (and rightly so)

Far-left commentator Clementine Ford didn’t lose her The Age job because of some anti-left conspiracy, Neil Mitchell said this morning.

“She has strong views, most of which I disagree with,” he said.

“She has no respect for anybody, particularly any man. And that’s her right.

“Her column wasn’t well-written, and it wasn’t entertaining.

“It was provocative but unbalanced, and at times massively disrespectful — again, her right.

“But it’s also the right of The Age to sack her.

“She seems to view having an audience as a right.

“It’s not. It’s a privilege.

“Abuse that privilege, you lose your audience, possibly your job.”

