Why Clementine Ford has lost her audience (and rightly so)
Far-left commentator Clementine Ford didn’t lose her The Age job because of some anti-left conspiracy, Neil Mitchell said this morning.
“She has strong views, most of which I disagree with,” he said.
“She has no respect for anybody, particularly any man. And that’s her right.
“Her column wasn’t well-written, and it wasn’t entertaining.
“It was provocative but unbalanced, and at times massively disrespectful — again, her right.
“But it’s also the right of The Age to sack her.
“She seems to view having an audience as a right.
“It’s not. It’s a privilege.
“Abuse that privilege, you lose your audience, possibly your job.”
