Why climate change may force revamp of Boxing Day Test

3 hours ago
The annual MCG Test may need to move to a new timeslot due to climate change, a new report has warned.

An Australian Conservation Foundation report, based on analysis from the Monash Climate Change Communication Research Hub, says it’s due to a predicted increase in extreme temperatures.

The number of extreme heat days in Melbourne during December is expected to “increase significantly” over the next 40-60 years.

Twilight and night Test matches have already been played at several other Australian venues.

Cricket Australia says it is working to develop a sustainability strategy, The Age reports.

 

