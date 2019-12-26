Why climate change may force revamp of Boxing Day Test
The annual MCG Test may need to move to a new timeslot due to climate change, a new report has warned.
An Australian Conservation Foundation report, based on analysis from the Monash Climate Change Communication Research Hub, says it’s due to a predicted increase in extreme temperatures.
The number of extreme heat days in Melbourne during December is expected to “increase significantly” over the next 40-60 years.
Twilight and night Test matches have already been played at several other Australian venues.
Cricket Australia says it is working to develop a sustainability strategy, The Age reports.