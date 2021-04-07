Why Coles has introduced new re-fill stations for shampoo, body wash and laundry liquids

Coles has introduced a re-fill station at one of its Melbourne supermarkets for shampoo, body wash and laundry liquids in a bid to cut down plastic.

And those who use it will end up paying significantly less for those items.

“For a lot of people that is really attractive,” Coles spokesperson Meg Rayner told 3AW.

She said it was about getting the “balance right” when it comes to sustainability and convenience for customers.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Retail expert Professor Gary Mortimer told 3AW the concept was likely to take off.

“You’re never going to see a supermarket with no plastic whatsoever, but I think we’ll continue to see retailers toy with the idea of what they can and can’t remove,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock