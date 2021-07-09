Why ‘concern’ surrounds Victoria’s post-lockdown baby boom

Victoria is in the midst of post-lockdown baby boom, with an extra 1423 babies expected by the end of next month, compared with last year.

And while it’s happy news for the families involved, there are also worries about the pressure being placed on Victoria’s health system.

Jen Hocking, Chair of the Victorian branch of The Australian College of Midwives, said there had been “anecdotal” evidence of more babies than normal being born.

“They (midwives) have been concerned about it, about quality and the level of care they’ve been able to provide because of staff shortages,” she said.

