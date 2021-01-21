3AW
Why Dee Dee doesn’t support a reduction in speed limits

2 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for Why Dee Dee doesn’t support a reduction in speed limits

3AW Afternoons host Dee Dee Dunleavy says we need to put more money into educating pedestrians instead of continuing to punish motorists.

It comes as Victoria Walks push for a reduction in speed limits to 40km/h on every suburban street, with a further reduction to 30km/h for busy pedestrian areas.

“I agree that we need to reduce the number of pedestrian deaths… But I don’t think dropping the speed limit is the way to do it.

“I think the people who aren’t obeying the 50km/h limit, aren’t going to obey the 40km/h limit.”

Last year there 213 fatalities on Victorian roads, 13 of them being pedestrians.

“How about we put more money into educating pedestrians, particularly children, into safely using the roads, and older pedestrians as well.

“One third of pedestrians who lost their lives were aged seventy years or over.”

Click PLAY to hear the editorial below

News
