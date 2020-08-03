3AW
Why Dee Dee is feeling ‘determined’ following latest lockdown annoucement

11 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy

Dee Dee Dunleavy admits she felt a sense of “relief” at hearing Melbourne was headed for an even tighter lockdown.

“These measures are what we needed to do, and needed to do for weeks now,” the 3AW Afternoons host said.

“I’m glad they’ve been imposed.

“I think I feel a sense of determination, because we know we can do this.

“I’d rather do this hard, fast, lockdown than have it drag on forever the way that it was.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Click PLAY below to hear Julian Rait on 3AW Afternoons

