Why ‘difficult’ investigation into alleged war crimes should also ‘reassure’ Australians

Australians are being told to brace themselves for “difficult” findings in a report into claims of war crimes.

Federal police, Commonwealth prosecutors and a special counsel – appointed by Prime Minister Scott Morrison – will investigate the summary execution of at least 12 Afghan non-combatants or prisoners.

Award winning journalist and author Chris Masters was among those who first broke the story.

He told 3AW Breakfast it was shaping to be among the most complex law enforcement inquiries in Australian history.

“It is uncomfortable to know anything about this and it’ll be uncomfortable for the Australian public, as the Prime Minister said,” Masters said.

“But at the same time, we can be reassured that so many of those soldiers spoke up and wanted the truth told and that the system responded.”

He said there was a “dehumanising” element to the war in Afghanistan.

“It was very, very hard to know what constituted success,” he said.

