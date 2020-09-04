Why doctors are worried about COVID-19’s impact on the heart

There are concerns COVID-19 may permanently damage the heart of some people who contract the illness.

A number of studies are already underway, studying the impact of the coronavirus on the body’s organs.

“When you have COVID-19 there are really five effects that can happen,” Dr Shane Nanayakarra, cardiology fellow at Alfred Health, told Ross and Russel.

“The one we are primarily worried about is that when you get COVID initially, there’s the potential for scarring on the heart.

“That might present at the time as shortness of breath, but in the longer term we’re curious to know whether that scar causes problems, or whether it’s something the heart can heal.”

Click PLAY below to hear more about it