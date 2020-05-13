3AW
Why doctors are worried about our isolation alcohol consumption

7 hours ago
Doctors fear people are turning to alcohol to deal with isolation during the COVID-19 lockdown.

One study revealed 70 per cent of people admitted to drinking more than they normal would.

Dr Harry Nespolon, President of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, said it was understandable.

“But it’s not necessarily good for your health,” he said.

Dr Nespolon stressed there was strong links between alcohol and some diseases.

PIC: Getty Images

