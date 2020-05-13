Why doctors are worried about our isolation alcohol consumption

Doctors fear people are turning to alcohol to deal with isolation during the COVID-19 lockdown.

One study revealed 70 per cent of people admitted to drinking more than they normal would.

Dr Harry Nespolon, President of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, said it was understandable.

“But it’s not necessarily good for your health,” he said.

Dr Nespolon stressed there was strong links between alcohol and some diseases.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

PIC: Getty Images