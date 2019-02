A disgruntled Coles customer wants to know why the supermarket giant imports cinnamon buns.

3AW listener Joelle saw the buns with a “made in United Kingdom” stamp at The Entrance in NSW.

Joelle said she’s “disappointed” Coles didn’t source local cinnamon buns.

“I assumed they’d be Australian, because they’re always saying they support Australian produce, but obviously not,” she said.

Click PLAY to hear Joelle’s call