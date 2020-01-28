Why dozens of train drivers have been stood down by Metro

Dozens of Melbourne train drivers have been stood down by Metro after they refused to run services along a new stretch of track at South Yarra.

It saw 10 services cancelled on Tuesday morning.

The Cranbourne, Frankston and Pakenham lines have been impacted.

The dispute centres around safety, with many drivers concerned they have not been given adequate advice about the changes.

An online animation has been made available, however, the drivers want to a run through in person.

“You can never take safety for granted,” Marc Marotta from the Rail, Tram and Bus Union told Tom Elliott.