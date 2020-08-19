Why a leading child psychologist wants this popular toy banned

Child psychologist Dr Michael Carr-Gregg says a popular toy is sexualising children, and he wants it banned.

When L.O.L Surprise dolls are submerged in water, some dolls suddenly appear to be wearing skimpy lingerie.

Other dolls have words appear printed around their private parts.

Dr Carr-Gregg says Kmart and Big W, which stock the toys, should pull them from sale immediately.

“We shouldn’t allow young girls to be sexualised by toys like this, because the message they get sent is ‘I’m a sexual object’,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“We’re teaching them they have to be sexy, attractive and subservient in order to be acceptable to men. It’s 2020 … we have gone way beyond this.

“I would like Kmart and Big W to withdraw this product immediately.”

Press PLAY below for more.