Why Elise Elliott cried on air while interviewing Samuel Johnson

An interview with actor and philanthropist Samuel Johnson has brought Elise Elliott to tears.

The Gold Logie winner has edited a collection or raw, heartfelt letters written by notable Australians to their mums.

Among the letters are contributions from Guy Pearce, Shane Jacobson, Patti Newton and Elise Elliott (who is filling in for Dee Dee as 3AW Afternoons host this week).

Without notice, Samuel read Elise’s letter back to her, and it brought her to tears.

“It was hard writing a letter to Mum,” she said.

“I think it’s hard when your parents have passed because it’s all the things you wanted to say.”

Press PLAY below to hear what happened.