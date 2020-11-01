Why England’s second lockdown is ‘a tricky sell’ for Boris Johnson

England will enter lockdown for a second time on Thursday.

The four-week lockdown comes as COVID-19 cases surge in the country.

The Age Europe correspondent, Bevan Shields, said the lockdown is “not quite as severe” as the last one the country endured, but it’s a lot tougher than many anticipated.

He says it’s “a tricky sell” for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“He has spent the last two months saying what a total economic disaster a second lockdown would be, and what a misery it would be for everyone,” he told Ross and Russel.

“He has publicly mocked people who have suggested this lockdown might be needed a bit earlier.”

Mr Johnson’s lockdown is also expected to come up against opposition from many within his own party.

“This lockdown has to go to a vote on Wednesday and it looks as though there’s going to be an absolute stack of Tory MPs who just don’t want this to happen and are going to vote against it, and Boris Johnson is going to need Labour to get this through,” Mr Shields said.

Image: WPA Pool / Getty