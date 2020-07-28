Why epidemiologists are ‘cautiously optimistic’ about Victoria today

A leading epidemiology professor is backing the Chief Health Officer’s call that the number of coronavirus cases in Victoria has possibly peaked.

Professor Marylouise McLaws told Neil Mitchell she’s cautiously optimistic.

“I haven’t been looking at the peak, I’ve been looking at the speed at which it’s been spreading, and it’s been slowing down for a number of days now,” she said.

