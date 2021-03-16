3AW
Why Facebook is ‘on the nose’ with Australians

52 mins ago
Tom Elliott
Australians appear to be “over” Facebook, according to a leading social media strategist.

But she says the social media platform is extremely unlikely to ever disappear entirely.

Meg Coffey, founder of State of Social, told Tom Elliott Australians still hadn’t returned to Facebook at the same level following their ban on Australian news content earlier this year.

“I think Facebook is on the nose for so many reasons,” she said on 3AW Drive.

“I think in Australia, at least, we are over it.”

Tom Elliott
News
